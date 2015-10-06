JAKARTA Oct 6 Indonesia will make available 3.73 trillion rupiah ($261.92 million) to China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) next year, Suahasil Nazara, head of fiscal policy office at finance ministry, said on Tuesday.

Indonesia has said it will contribute $672.1 million of capital for AIIB in five years, making it the eight largest shareholders in the bank. ($1 = 14,241.0000 rupiah) (Reporting By Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)