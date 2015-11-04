JAKARTA Nov 4 Indonesia's finance minister said on Wednesday that the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) would start offering loans to foreign countries in January.

Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro told reporters that AIIB was scheduled to start operations in January and the bank was ready to help finance Indonesian infrastructure developments, including in energy and power plants.

Indonesia had said it would contribute $672.1 million of capital for AIIB in five years, making it the eighth largest shareholder in the bank.

