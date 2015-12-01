JAKARTA Dec 1 Indonesian investigators said on
Tuesday there were indications that the circuit breaker on an
AirAsia passenger jet had been pulled before the plane
crashed last year, killing all 162 aboard.
"The indication was that it was pulled according to (the
flight data recording)," one of the investigators, Nurcahyo
Utomo, said at the release of the investigation report, but
added there was no concrete proof that such an event occurred.
The Airbus A320 aircraft crashed less than halfway
into a two-hour flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to
Singapore on Dec. 28.
