JAKARTA Dec 1 AirAsia Indonesia said on Tuesday the firm has upgraded pilot training and enhanced safety standards following the crash of its plane last year, killing all 162 onboard.

Earlier on Tuesday, Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) released the first public report on the disaster of the Airbus A320 that crashed into the Java Sea on Dec. 28.

"KNKT's final report on QZ8501 highlights that a combination of several factors contributed to the tragedy," AirAsia Indonesia said in a statement.

"There are many lessons to be learned for the entire aviation industry."

