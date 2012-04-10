JAKARTA/PARIS, April 10 Garuda and
European planemaker Airbus are close to a deal for the
Indonesian airline to buy A330 passenger jets worth $2.5 billion
at list prices, two sources familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
The deal is set to be unveiled by British Prime Minister
David Cameron on Wednesday at the start of a 24-hour visit to
Indonesia aimed at boosting trade and investment.
"Garuda is buying 11 units of the A330-300 that will be
delivered in a timeframe between 2013 and 2017," said one source
close to the deal, asking not to be identified.
The new jets would increase the number of long-haul A330s
already already delivered to Garuda or on order from the airline
by two thirds and would be powered by UK-supplied Rolls-Royce
engines.
None of the companies involved agreed to comment.
The A330-300 sells for $231 million at catalogue prices, but
airlines typically pay less than the official price.