UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 24
April 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 39 points at 7,153 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
JAKARTA Dec 30 Forty bodies have been recovered at sea from the AirAsia jet that went missing on Sunday, Manahan Simorangkir Kadispenal, a spokesman for Indonesia's navy, told Reuters.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Nick Macfie)
April 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 39 points at 7,153 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Sohu.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results