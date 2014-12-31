By Fergus Jensen
| PANGKALAN BUN, Indonesia
and helicopters sat grounded near the coast of the Indonesian
island of Borneo on Wednesday as bad weather hampered the search
for victims in the crashed AirAsia jet.
Officials were forced to suspend aerial missions as heavy
rain and low visibility made it difficult to recover bodies four
days after the Airbus A320-200 disappeared from the
radar en route from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to
Singapore.
"I went to the search area this morning and saw there was no
way we could do a search," said Dwi Putranto, a senior air force
official.
"Now we are standing by in case remains can be evacuated,"
he said, adding that over 100 divers and rescue workers were
"ready to search".
Search and rescue official Sunarbowo Sandi said bodies and
debris were being scattered by strong currents and monsoon
weather conditions.
"All the wreckage and bodies have drifted around 50
kilometres and we're expecting all the bodies will end up on the
beaches around here," Sandi said.
"That is why we are searching all the beaches, because the
current is moving."
Seven bodies have been pulled from the sea so far, including
one wearing a life jacket, an official said. Two of those bodies
have been flown to Surabaya for identification.
The search area was narrowed to 120 square nautical miles
and 22 ships continued to hunt for the remaining victims and for
the plane's black box, said Putranto.
But the agonizing wait could be a long one for family
members and rescue workers.
"The clouds are very low in the target area," Sandi said.
"Everyone is praying for more friendly weather."
(Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Mike Collett-White)