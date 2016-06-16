(Corrects ninth paragraph to show also discussing purchases
with Boeing.)
* EU removes most Iranair planes from safety blacklist
* Iran needs to renew fleet, plans to buy Boeing, Airbus
planes
* EU also removes Indonesia's Lion Air from blacklist
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, June 16 Iran's state airline, which
has just reached an agreement with Boeing Co to purchase
new jetliners, can resume flights in the EU, the European
Commission said on Thursday.
Iran is dangling the prospect of significant business for
Western planemakers as it emerges from decades of sanctions.
While the European Commission, the EU's executive, said
Iranair could resume flights, some of the carrier's aircraft
would remain on the EU's safety blacklist.
"I am happy to announce that we are now also able to allow
most aircraft from Iranair back into European skies," said EU
Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc. The Commission said the
decision followed a visit to Iran by the EU executive in April.
The Commission also removed Indonesian budget carrier Lion
Air, a major buyer of Airbus and Boeing jets,
from its safety blacklist.
Iranair will be allowed to fly all of its planes in the EU
except the Boeing 747-200s, Boeing 747SPs and Fokker 100s, the
Commission said.
Iran needs an estimated 400 jets to renew its fleet and
prepare for projected growth, according to Iranian and Western
estimates.
Tehran said on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with
Boeing for the supply of jetliners, reopening the country's
skies to new U.S. aircraft for the first time in decades.
The Iranian flag carrier also agreed in January to buy 118
jets worth $27 billion from Airbus and is discussing further
orders with Boeing.
The decision to remove Lion Air from the EU blacklist could
also potentially lead to the Indonesian carrier buying more
planes, analysts have said.
Lion's five airlines operate a combined fleet of more than
200 aircraft, mostly Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s. The company,
which plans a stock exchange listing possibly early next year,
has around 500 more aircraft on order, and expects to take
delivery of 40 aircraft this year.
The EU executive also removed Indonesia's Citilink, Batik
Air, Air Madagascar and all Zambian airlines from its blacklist.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Susan Fenton)