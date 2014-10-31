(Removes names of airlines erroneously linked to Skyteam in
By Siva Govindasamy and Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE Oct 31 Emirsyah Satar said on Friday
he would step down as chief executive of Garuda Indonesia
within months after a decade-long stint during which
he helped repair the image of the loss-making Indonesian flag
carrier and restructure operations.
Satar told Reuters in an interview that he will leave Garuda
because current regulations prevent any CEO from serving more
than two, five-year terms. He said he would step down late this
year or early next year, after a shareholders' meeting.
In the few months he will remain at Garuda, Satar said he
would focus on ensuring the growth of its loss-making budget
unit Citilink.
In September, Garuda postponed a plan to sell a stake in the
budget carrier, which competes with privately held airline Lion
Air at home and other Southeast Asian low-cost airlines such as
Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd in the cut-throat Indonesian
market.
"We see that the market is growing but the budget
travellers' growth is higher than the premium, where Garuda is,"
he said. "When passengers pick an airline, they want to see
frequencies, network coverage. Therefore, size matters and
therefore right now, we are really pushing Citilink to grow."
For Garuda, Satar said the plan was to contain operating
costs. Garuda posted a first-half loss, but analysts say signs
of improving ticket prices and yields in its second quarter
could help the company turn around later this year.
Garuda, which confirmed an order for 50 Boeing 737 Max
aircraft worth $4.9 billion at list prices this month, also has
no plans to buy additional widebody planes for medium and
long-haul services, he added.
Before Satar's term, Garuda was a loss-making state-owned
airline with an uncertain safety record. The airline managed to
improve its image under his stewardship, and now boasts a modern
fleet of Boeing and Airbus planes.
In 2011, Garuda became listed on the Jakarta Stock Exchange.
Three years later, it became a member of the SkyTeam alliance of
carriers.
Satar said he expects competition to spur consolidation
among airlines in Indonesia. He said there were likely to be
just three or four strong carriers in a few years compared to
10-15 airlines now.
The former finance industry executive, who also sits on the
board of an Indonesian bank, added he had yet to decide on his
next move after leaving the airline.
