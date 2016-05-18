JAKARTA May 18 Indonesia's transportation
ministry on Wednesday said it plans to suspend the in-house
ground handling operations of budget carriers Lion Air and
Indonesia AirAsia at two of the country's biggest airports while
it investigates possible handling errors.
Ministry spokesman Hemi Pamuraharjo at a briefing said the
airlines have until Tuesday to hire other handling services
before its investigation begins. He said, without elaborating,
that the possible errors involved passenger handling.
The suspension will apply to Lion Air at Jakarta's main
airport and to AirAsia in the resort island of Bali, he said,
declining to disclose the duration of the investigation.
Lion Air is Indonesia's biggest budget carrier, while
Indonesia AirAsia is an affiliate of Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd
, Asia's biggest low-cost carrier.
Local media reported this week that Lion Air and Indonesia
AirAsia allowed passengers on two international flights to
disembark at domestic terminals, and that airport security
officials had to redirect the passengers for immigration checks.
Flight numbers the ministry identified as involving possible
passenger handling errors matched those in the media reports.
Lion Air declined to comment on the reports when contacted
by Reuters. In a statement on Wednesday, Director Edward Sirait
said the airline would continue to operate normally.
"We urge our passengers not to worry about this decision
because all of our operations are running normally," he said.
Indonesia AirAsia was not immediately available for comment.
