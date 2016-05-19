(Refiles to additional subscribers, no changes to text)
By Kanupriya Kapoor
JAKARTA, May 19 Indonesia's biggest low-cost
airline, Lion Air, will be barred from adding domestic or
international flight routes for six months, a transport ministry
official said on Thursday, the second set of sanctions imposed
on the company this week.
Southeast Asia's biggest economy has seen a boom in air
travel and budget carriers have proliferated at a rate that is
among the fastest in the region, but airport infrastructure has
struggled to keep pace.
"The sanction is so that Lion Air improves its management
and flight operations," ministry spokesman Hemi Pramuraharjo
told reporters, citing repeated flight delays.
On Wednesday, the transport ministry said it would suspend
the in-house ground handling operations of Lion Air, and another
budget carrier, Indonesia AirAsia, while it investigated
possible errors in handling passengers.
Lion Air and Indonesia AirAsia allowed passengers on two
international flights to disembark at domestic terminals and
airport security officials had to redirect them for immigration
checks, media have said.
Lion Air president director Edward Sirait said the company
would take legal action against the transport ministry.
"The sanctions threaten our workers...and we feel we have
been treated unfairly," Sirait told reporters, adding that all
flights were operating as normal.
(Additional reporting by Yuddy Cahya; Writing by Fergus Jensen;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)