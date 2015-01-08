(Adds analyst, pricing rule detail)
By Wilda Asmarini and Gayatri Suroyo
JAKARTA Jan 8 Indonesia has cracked down on the
sale of cheap tickets for domestic flights to ensure that
airlines do not cut corners on safety, the transport ministry
said on Thursday.
The decision to tighten the rules on the fares came into
effect on Dec. 30, two days after AirAsia flight
QZ8501 crashed into the Java Sea en route from Indonesia to
Singapore. There were no survivors among the 162 people on
board.
The price floor for economy class domestic flights has been
raised, according to ministry documents seen by Reuters, with
airlines prevented from selling tickets at less than 40 percent
of a ceiling price set by the ministry. The previous floor was
30 percent, though the ministry could grant certain exemptions.
The ministry's intention is to help to increase airlines'
profit margins, allowing them to spend more on safety.
"We want the aviation sector to be healthy, not cheap. If
it's cheap, there are many things that might not be done,"
Transport Minister Ignasius Jonan told reporters on Thursday.
Some Indonesian airlines have been pricing tickets below
their operating costs on certain routes to attract passengers in
what is one of the world's fastest-growing commercial aviation
markets.
Its safety record, however, has been patchy and in 2007 the
European Commission banned all Indonesia-based airlines from
flying to the European Union after a series of accidents.
Exemptions to that ban have since been granted to some
carriers, including Garuda Indonesia and AirAsia.
Since the AirAsia crash, the transport ministry has
reassigned some officials and tightened rules on pre-flight
procedures, though ministry official Mohammad Alwi said the new
pricing rule had no connection with the accident and that
authorities had taken the decision some time earlier.
It is unclear whether the pricing rule will have the
ministry's desired effect, with one aviation analyst saying it
seemed like a "knee-jerk reaction".
"It will definitely impede the budget carriers' strategy,"
said the analyst, who declined to be named because he is not
authorised to speak to the media, though he added that the
low-cost airlines would still be able to offer lower fares than
their full-service rivals.
The new rule is most likely to affect the likes of Lion Air
and Indonesia AirAsia, but several airline executives contacted
by Reuters said they were not too worried.
"In fact, it means that we will not be attacked by
competitors that have predatory pricing. It's still far from
Garuda's average price," Garuda Chief Executive Arif Wibowo
said.
The regulation is unlikely to hurt sales at Sriwijaya Air
because it doesn't sell tickets at budget prices, its corporate
communications senior manager Agus Soedjono said.
An Indonesia AirAsia spokeswoman declined to comment and
Lion Air was not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 12,675.00 rupiah)
