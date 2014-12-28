By Anshuman Daga and Praveen Menon
| SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR Dec 28 AirAsia was built
up from two planes in 2001 to an airline industry titan that
operates more than 180 jets in just over a decade but now faces
its biggest ever challenge.
A dream run for the airline and its flamboyant boss, Tony
Fernandes, turned sour on Sunday, as Indonesia AirAsia reported
an Airbus 320-200 with 162 people on board went missing during a
flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore.
"This is my worst nightmare. But there is no stopping,"
Fernandes said on his Twitter feed, which has nearly one million
followers.
"I as your group CEO will be there through these hard times.
We will go through this terrible ordeal together and I will try
to see as many of you."
The plane went missing after pilots asked to change course
to avoid bad weather. Indonesian authorities called off the
search as darkness fell on Sunday evening and will resume at
first light.
Indonesia AirAsia is 49 percent owned by Malaysia-based
AirAsia Bhd, with local investors holding the rest.
Fernandes' Twitter presence and profile have paid off for
the airline but his personal involvement is likely to make this
a devastating blow for a man who has been so closely identified
with the rise of one of Southeast Asia's most visible companies.
The AirAsia group of airlines has had a virtually
unblemished safety record until Sunday compared with
competitors like Malaysia Airlines and Indonesian carriers such
as Lion Air and Garuda Indonesia which have lost
several planes in crashes over the last decade.
"Tony Fernandes and AirAsia are highly regarded with the
aviation industry. The airline is highly successful and had an
excellent safety record," said John Strickland, director at
London-based JLS Consulting.
BIG ORDERS
The AirAsia group, which includes affiliates in Thailand,
the Philippines and India, has become a major competitor to
regional carriers such as Malaysia Airline, Singapore
Airlines and Qantas.
Southeast Asian carriers Lion Air and AirAsia have led an
aircraft buying binge and placed record orders worth tens of
billions of dollars with Boeing and Airbus as
they race to get people flying in a region forecast to overtake
the United States as the biggest aviation market.
With 475 aircraft ordered or delivered, AirAsia has emerged
as the biggest Asian customer of Airbus. The orders have been so
large they have earned a footnote in the world's largest trade
dispute between Airbus and Boeing over mutual accusations of
illegal subsidies.
The airline has been feted by European politicians as it
became one of the largest single export customers for European
industry and helped secure thousands of jobs.
Still, Fernandes, a British-trained accountant and former
Warner Music executive, prefers wearing jeans and his trademark
red AirAsia cap. The chairman of British Premier League soccer
club Queens Park Rangers happily poses for photographs with
admirers.
Fernandes has had a long-running war of words with flag
carrier Malaysia Airlines and has pushed hard for landing rights
and butted heads with the Malaysian government over securing new
routes.
News of the missing plane comes at the end of a disastrous
year for the country's airlines. MAS lost two aircraft this
year.
Over the last few months, AirAsia's profits have taken a
knock due to a gruelling price war in its home market and it has
had to defer some plane orders, with signs of over capacity in
some Southeast Asian markets.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in PARIS; Editing by Robert
Birsel)