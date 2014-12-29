* AirAsia faces heated competition, thin profit margins
* One pct drop in passenger traffic cuts net profit 13 pct
-CIMB
* AirAsia Bhd shares fall 8.5 pct in heavy volume
(Rewrites to focus on outlook for AirAsia, adds CIMB analysis)
By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Anshuman Daga
KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, Dec 29 As AirAsia Bhd
grapples with its first airliner disaster since its
founding a dozen years ago, Asia's biggest budget carrier will
have little margin for error given tough competition and thin
profits in the sector.
Even before an Indonesia AirAsia flight went missing on
Sunday night with 162 on board, presumed to have crashed off the
Indonesian coast, affiliates in Thailand and the Philippines as
well as its long-haul unit were posting losses while its
Indonesian unit eked out only a tiny profit in the latest
quarter.
Several analysts believe the incident could deter some
passengers from using the airline, at least in the short term,
with an outsized impact on its bottom line.
"Given the thin margin nature of the airline business, our
calculations suggest that a 1 percent decline in IAA (Indonesia
AirAsia), Malaysia AirAsia and Thai AirAsia's 2015 passenger
traffic will result in a 13 percent reduction to AirAsia's 2015
net profit," CIMB analysts Raymond Yap and Jian Bo Gan said in a
report.
The group is locked in fierce competition with regional
rivals such as Malaysian Airline System Bhd, Qantas
unit Jetstar, Indonesia's Lion Air and subsidiaries of
Singapore Airlines.
With the AirAsia livery displayed prominently on the missing
aircraft, the CIMB analysts expected the AirAsia group's
Malaysian and Thai carriers would also be affected by the
incident.
"But unless there is a second incident in the very near
future, the AirAsia group's strong safety track record and very
attractive commercial offerings may help limit the contagion and
ensure a speedier demand recovery," they added.
Both the Indonesian and Malaysian aviation sectors have come
under scrutiny after a series of accidents which have spooked
air travellers and spurred action by safety authorities.
Indonesia said it would review the Indonesian operations of
AirAsia to improve safety. Indonesia AirAsia is 49 percent owned
by AirAsia, with local investors holding the rest.
SHARES FALL
Investors concerned about the incident's impact sold shares
of the company and its affiliates on Monday, with AirAsia ending
down 8.5 percent at its lowest close in a month on volume of 103
million shares, 10 times the average volume. During the session
the shares had fallen as much as 12.9 percent.
Still, they are up 22 percent for the year so far, compared
with a 5 percent fall in the Kuala Lumpur benchmark index
.
Shares in Asia Aviation PCL, the holding company
for Thai AirAsia in which the AirAsia group owns 45 percent,
fell 2.3 percent on Monday.
Analysts believe the incident could prevent the airline from
keeping up its yields, or average revenue per passenger for
every kilometre flown.
"I was expecting yields to at least maintain on a
year-on-year basis in 2015, but now I'm expecting them to
decline by up to five percent," said Daniel Wong, analyst at
Kuala Lumpur-based Hong Leong Investment Bank. He downgraded his
rating on AirAsia to a "trading sell" from a "buy".
The direct impact on AirAsia from the Indonesia unit will be
limited, analysts said, because even before the accident the
unit was not contributing to AirAsia's bottom line and had not
been expected do so for at least several quarters, as it makes
up for unrecognised losses.
AirAsia Bhd's third-quarter profit tumbled 85 percent in
July-September on rising costs, while affiliated long-haul
carrier AirAsia X reported a fourth consecutive
quarterly loss.
AirAsia also has a venture in India that launched flights in
June and aims to expand. In July, it announced plans for a
low-cost airline with Japan's biggest online retailer, Rakuten
Inc, and other companies, marking its second attempt to
tap the Japan market.
(Additional reporting by Praveen Menon in KUALA LUMPUR; Editing
by Edmund Klamann)