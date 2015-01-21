JAKARTA/KUALA LUMPUR Jan 21 Long-haul budget
carrier Indonesia AirAsia X has delayed indefinitely the launch
of its inaugural flight between Bali and Melbourne after failing
to get the approval of Australian regulators, airline and
airport officials said on Wednesday.
Approvals were not forthcoming partly due to Australian
concerns about Indonesia's aviation safety record, especially
after a plane operated by sister airline Indonesia AirAsia
crashed last month, said a source familiar with the situation.
Indonesia AirAsia X, an affiliate of Malaysian long-haul
budget airline AirAsia X Bhd, started selling tickets
for flights between Denpasar, the capital of Bali, and Melbourne
on Oct. 28.
The airline said on Tuesday that an "unforeseen delay in
acquiring confirmation from a third party organization" led to
the delay.
Indonesia AirAsia X said that it was working with
Indonesia's Directorate General of Civil Aviation and
Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) to complete
the "administration process" as soon as possible, a company
spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Farid Indra Nugraha, corporate secretary of Indonesian
airport operator Angkasa Pura I, told Reuters on Wednesday that
"AirAsia X didn't get approval from the Australian government".
Officials from CASA were not immediately available for
comment.
Indonesia's patchy airline safety record has been in the
spotlight after the Indonesia AirAsia Airbus A320 crashed into
the Java Sea on Dec. 28, killing all 162 people on board.
In 2007 the European Commission banned all Indonesia-based
airlines from flying to the European Union after a series of
accidents. Exemptions to that ban have since been granted to
some carriers, including PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk and
Indonesia AirAsia.
However Indonesia AirAsia X, which was set up only last
year, is on the EU list.
Indonesia's transport minister proposed on Tuesday several
changes to improve aviation safety standards in the country.
(Additional reporting by Trisha Sertori in BALI; Writing by
Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Siva Govindasamy and Jeremy
Laurence)