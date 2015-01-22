(Updates with comment from CASA)
JAKARTA/KUALA LUMPUR Jan 21 Long-haul budget
carrier Indonesia AirAsia X has delayed indefinitely the launch
of its inaugural flight between Bali and Melbourne after failing
to get the approval of Australian regulators, airline and
airport officials said on Wednesday.
Approvals were not forthcoming partly due to Australian
concerns about Indonesia's aviation safety record, especially
after a plane operated by sister airline Indonesia AirAsia
crashed last month, said a source familiar with the situation.
Indonesia AirAsia X, an affiliate of Malaysian long-haul
budget airline AirAsia X Bhd, started selling tickets
for flights between Denpasar, the capital of Bali, and Melbourne
on Oct. 28.
The airline said on Tuesday that an "unforeseen delay in
acquiring confirmation from a third party organization" led to
the delay.
Indonesia AirAsia X is working with Indonesia's Directorate
General of Civil Aviation and Australia's Civil Aviation Safety
Authority (CASA) to complete the "administration process" as
soon as possible, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Farid Indra Nugraha, corporate secretary of Indonesian
airport operator Angkasa Pura I, told Reuters on Wednesday that
"AirAsia X didn't get approval from the Australian government".
CASA said it was still in the process of assessing the
company's application for permission to fly out of Melbourne.
"CASA still needs to complete its assessment of safety and
regulatory information relevant to that application and cannot
make a decision about the matter until we have done so," it said
in an emailed statement. A spokesman declined to comment on any
specific safety concerns.
Indonesia's patchy airline safety record has been in the
spotlight after the Indonesia AirAsia Airbus A320 crashed into
the Java Sea on Dec. 28, killing all 162 people on board.
In 2007 the European Commission banned all Indonesia-based
airlines from flying to the European Union after a series of
accidents. Exemptions to that ban have since been granted to
some carriers, including PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk and
Indonesia AirAsia.
However Indonesia AirAsia X, which was set up only last
year, is on the EU list.
Indonesia's transport minister proposed on Tuesday several
changes to improve aviation safety standards in the country.
