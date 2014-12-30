Navy soldiers prepare food at KRI Sultan Hasanuddin-366 warship before joining search operations for AirAsia flight QZ8501 at Batuampar port in Batam, December 29, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Joko Sulistyo/Antara Foto

JAKARTA Objects resembling a body, luggage, a life vest and debris suspected to be part of an AirAsia jet that disappeared over the Java Sea were spotted by a pilot involved in the search operation, domestic media reported on Tuesday.

"The body seemed bloated," said First Lieutenant Tri Wibowo who was on board a Hercules aircraft during the search operation, reported the Kompas.com website.

The sightings were made at around 11.00 Indonesia time, Wibowo said, after searching for around five hours. The suspected remains and debris were seen in the Karimata Strait, west of the Indonesian part of Borneo.

An Airbus AIR.PA A320-200 carrying 162 people and operated by Indonesia AirAsia disappeared in poor weather on Sunday morning during a flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore.

