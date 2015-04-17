JAKARTA, April 17 An Indonesian Batik Air flight
that made an emergency landing in South Sulawesi because of a
suspected bomb threat was cleared by police, the airport
operator said.
"At this time the plane has been cleared by police and all
the passengers are safe and have been evacuated," Angkasa Pura I
director Tommy Soetomo told Reuters by text message.
The plane carrying 122 passengers was en route from the
eastern island of Ambon to the capital Jakarta when it made an
emergency landing in Makassar.
(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor, Randy Fabi, Fransiska Nangoy;
Editing by Paul Tait)