JAKARTA Jan 12 A team of Indonesian navy divers retrieved on Monday the flight data recorder from an AirAsia airliner that crashed two weeks ago, killing all 162 people on board, a government official said.

"This morning I had an official report from the national transportation safety committee. At 7:11 we had succeeded in lifting the part of the black box known as the flight data recorder," Fransiskus Bambang Soelistyo, head of the search and rescue agency, told a news conference.

"We are still trying to find the cockpit voice recorder."

Flight QZ8501 vanished from radar screens over the northern Java Sea on Dec. 28, less than half-way into a two-hour flight from Indonesia's second-biggest city of Surabaya to Singapore. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata, Cindy Silviana, Gayatri Suroyo and Fergus Jensen; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Paul Tait)