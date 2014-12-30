JAKARTA Dec 30 Red and white debris sighted off Indonesia's Kalimantan coast is likely to be part the AirAsia jet presumed to have crashed in shallow waters off the Indonesian coast, a transportation ministry official said on Tuesday.

An Airbus AIR.PA A320-200 carrying 162 people and operated by Indonesia AirAsia disappeared in poor weather on Sunday morning during a flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore.

"The debris is red and white," Djoko Murjatmodjo, acting director general of air transportation at the transportation ministry, told reporters. "We are checking if it's debris from the aircraft. It's probably from the body of the aircraft."

Based on the size and colouring of the debris, it was likely to be part of the missing jet, Murjatmodjo added. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; writing by Michael Taylor and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Nick Macfie)