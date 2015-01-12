* In talks with European Aviation Safety Agency
* Talks over ejectable black boxes in A350, A380 jets
* Technology could make it easier to recover data post-crash
By Allison Lampert and Tim Hepher
MONTREAL/PARIS, Jan 12 Airbus has begun
talks with a European regulator to make ejectable flight
recorders available on its two largest models, the A380 and the
new A350, potentially making them the first commercial planes to
use the technology.
The European company said that further ahead it could also
expand the use of ejectable recorders, which combine voice and
data recordings, to new versions of its A330 and A320 jets.
The talks with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)
come as global aviation authorities consider recommending the
devices to make it easier to recover evidence in cases such as
the Dec. 28 crash of an AirAsia jet, whose data recorder was
recovered on Monday but whose voice recorder is still missing.
Used in military planes for decades, ejectable or
"deployable" recorders separate from the tail during a crash and
float, emitting a satellite distress signal.
"Airbus is working with EASA ... and other stakeholders to
advance the approval of such a solution industry-wide," an
Airbus spokesman said, adding there was no indication when the
devices might be in use.
"In the future, applicability for our other aircraft
products could be likewise considered, but presently we have
decided to focus on the A350 and A380," he added.
EASA declined to comment.
Recommended by investigators after an Air France A330 jet
crashed in 2009, ejectable recorders are gaining support at the
U.N.'s International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
A proposal recommending that new commercial aircraft
certified after 2016 be equipped with them is to be heard by
ICAO's Air Navigation Commission this month.
If approved, following a three-month consultation among 191
member states, it would likely appear in a new package of ICAO
standards in 2016 and could come into force from around 2021.
ICAO's standards are not always implemented by all members.
The move could benefit existing military suppliers including
Finmeccanica's DRS Technologies, which is pushing for
ejectable black boxes in commercial aircraft.
However, not all countries appear ready to back the
technology, which is seen as only one way of recovering evidence
on crashes over water. Others include rolling out
lower-frequency locator beacons, under an already approved ICAO
standard that would make black boxes easier to find.
Some officials fear relying solely on ejectable flight
recorders would take attention and resources away from the
search for deep-water wreckage and bodies that can also help
solve air crashes and ease the suffering of families.
Boeing has taken the opposite stance over the use of
deployable recorders, arguing the majority of its black boxes
are recovered within 30 days and citing instances where the
alternative recorders have failed on military aircraft.
