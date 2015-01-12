PANGKALAN BUN, Indonesia Jan 12 The AirAsia
airliner that crashed two weeks ago in Indonesia
likely "experienced an explosion" before hitting the water due
to a significant change in air pressure, a senior government
official said on Monday.
"My analysis is, based on the wreckage found and other
findings, the plane experienced an explosion before it hit the
water," Supriyadi, operations coordinator at the National Search
and Rescue Agency, told reporters.
He said the left side of the plane seemed to have
disintegrated, pointing to a change in pressure that could have
caused an explosion.
