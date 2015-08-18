* Map of Papua region: link.reuters.com/nak45w
By Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA Aug 18 All 54 people on board a Trigana
Air aircraft were killed in a crash two days ago in Indonesia's
Papua province, the latest in a string of aviation disasters in
the Southeast Asian archipelago, officials said on Tuesday.
Major-General Heronimus Guru, operations director at
Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency, told a news
conference in the capital the passengers' remains were being put
into body bags but poor weather had hampered efforts to recover
them by air.
Officials have declined to comment on the cause of Sunday's
crash until the results of an investigation by the national
transport safety committee are known, but Guru said the terrain
in Indonesia's easternmost province may have been a factor.
"There's a possibility the aircraft hit a peak and then fell
into a ravine because the place that it was found in is steep,"
he said.
The treacherous terrain of forest-covered ridges hampered
rescuers' efforts to reach the site where the Trigana Air
Service ATR 42-300 plane came down.
The aircraft's black box flight recorder, which should
provide investigators with some answers, was found in the early
afternoon. The device will be taken to Oksibil town tomorrow,
depending on the weather, Guru said.
Television broadcast footage of rescuers in camouflage
fatigues and surgical masks hacking through foliage and sifting
through debris at the crash site as a helicopter hovered
overhead.
There were 44 adult passengers, five children and infants
and five crew on the short-haul flight from provincial capital
Jayapura south to Oksibil.
The twin turboprop aircraft was also carrying about $470,000
as part of a village assistance programme.
Poor infrastructure in the province means aid money is often
flown in by air, said Abu Sofjan, spokesman for the national
postal service, four of whose workers were among the passengers.
There was no suggestion the money was somehow linked to the
crash.
Five members of the Bintang Highlands district parliament
and government were also on board, online news service detik.com
reported. Reuters was not able to verify the report.
All on board were Indonesian, officials have said.
Officials of Trigana, placed on a European Union list of
banned carriers since 2007 over safety or regulatory concerns,
were not immediately available for comment.
The aircraft made its first flight 27 years ago, online
database Aviation Safety Network says. Trigana Air Service has a
fleet of 14 aircraft, which are 26.6 years old on average,
according to the airfleets.net database.
Trigana has had 14 serious incidents since it began
operations in 1991, Aviation Safety Network says. Besides the
latest crash, it has written off 10 aircraft.
Indonesia has a patchy aviation record, with two other major
crashes in the past year.
In December, an AirAsia flight went down in the Java Sea,
killing all 162 on board. More than 100 people died in June in
the crash of a military transport plane.
Indonesia scored poorly on a 2014 safety audit by the U.N.
aviation agency, largely because its Ministry of Transportation
is understaffed, said two sources familiar with the matter, as
the country struggles to cope with the rapid expansion of air
travel.
