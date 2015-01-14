JAKARTA Jan 14 A Singapore military vessel on
Wednesday located the fuselage of the AirAsia
passenger jet that crashed more than two weeks ago off the coast
of Indonesia, the Singapore defence minister said.
Ng Eng Hen said on his Facebook page that he was informed by
his navy chief that the plane's fuselage had been found and
posted pictures of the underwater wreckage.
A spokesman for Indonesia's navy, Manahan Simorangkir, said
they had images of wreckage with a length of 20 metres, a width
of 7 metres and a height of 3 metres, but could not confirm it
was the fuselage.
Indonesia AirAsia's Flight QZ8501 lost contact with air
traffic control in bad weather on Dec. 28, less than halfway
into a two-hour flight from Indonesia's second-biggest city of
Surabaya to Singapore.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Charlotte Greenfield in
JAKARTA; Editing by Mike Collett-White)