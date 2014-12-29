JAKARTA Dec 29 An AirAsia plane carrying 162
people that went missing after its pilot failed to gain
permission to alter course to avoid a storm is believed to have
crashed into the sea, a senior Indonesian rescue agency official
said on Monday.
Indonesia was searching the Java Sea on Monday for the
AirAsia plane that went missing on Sunday during a flight from
the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore.
"Based on our coordinate estimation, initial estimation is
in the water," Soelistyo, head of Indonesia's search and rescue
agency, said of the missing plane's likely location.
"It can be expanded based on evaluation," he told reporters
on Monday.
