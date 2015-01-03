By Fergus Jensen
PANGKALAN BUN, Indonesia
PANGKALAN BUN, Indonesia Jan 3 Aircraft combed
the sea and shoreline off Borneo on Saturday for wreckage from
an Indonesia AirAsia passenger jet, hoping to take advantage of
a brief break in bad weather that has hampered efforts to find
the plane and its black box flight recorders.
The Airbus A320-200 plunged into the Java Sea on
Sunday while en route from Indonesia's second-biggest city
Surabaya to Singapore with 162 people on board. No survivors
have been found.
Indonesia's search and rescue agency said the search area
had been widened on Saturday as debris from Flight QZ8501 may
have drifted more than 200 nautical miles, adding helicopters
would concentrate on searching the coastline of southern Borneo.
"With the strength of the winds, waves and current, we
extended the search area to 210 nautical miles," Air Force Lt.
Col. Johnson said.
Officials said 21 bodies were pulled from the sea on Friday,
including two still strapped in their seat belts, bringing the
total number of victims recovered to 30.
Small pieces of the aircraft and other debris have also been
found, but there has been no sign of the crucial voice and
flight data recorders - the so-called black boxes that
investigators hope will unravel the sequence of events in the
cockpit during the doomed jet's final minutes.
A multinational team of experts, including from France's BEA
accident investigation agency that attends all Airbus crashes,
has assembled at Pangkalan Bun, the town in southern Borneo
closest to the search area.
But high winds and waves four metres (12 feet) high have
prevented the use of some of the sophisticated equipment they
have brought, including towed sonar devices and acoustic
"pinger" locators designed to pick up signals from the black
boxes.
Indonesia's weather bureau said rain was forecast in the
search area later on Saturday, but there were hopes of clearer
skies to aid the search in the morning.
Eight ships were on Saturday searching an area 35 nautical
miles by 45 nautical miles in size thought to be the most likely
resting place of the lost jet's fuselage.
SHALLOW SEAS
The cause of the crash, the first suffered by the AirAsia
group since the budget operator began flying in 2002,
is unexplained. Investigators are working on a theory that the
plane stalled as it climbed steeply to avoid a storm about 40
minutes into a flight that should have lasted two hours.
Flight QZ8501 crashed in shallow seas, and experts say when
the weather breaks finding the black boxes should not be
difficult if the locator beacons, with a range of 2,000 to 3,000
metres (6,560 to 9,800 ft) and a battery life of about 30 days,
are working.
"After the black box is found, we are able to issue a
preliminary report in one month," said Toos Sanitioso, an
investigator with the National Committee for Transportation
Safety on Friday. "We cannot yet speculate what caused the
crash."
The plane was flying at 32,000 ft (9,753 metres) and the
pilot had asked to climb to 38,000 ft to avoid bad weather just
before contact was lost. When air traffic controllers granted
permission to fly at 34,000 ft a few minutes later, they got no
response.
A source close to the investigation said radar data appeared
to show the aircraft made an "unbelievably" steep climb before
it crashed, possibly pushing it beyond the A320's limits.
WEATHER REPORTS
Hadi Mustofa Djuraid, a Transport Ministry official, told
reporters on Friday that authorities were investigating the
possibility that the pilot did not ask for a weather report from
the meteorological agency at the time of take-off.
Indonesia AirAsia said in a statement that weather reports
were printed in hard copy at the operations control centre at
all its flight hubs, including Surabaya, and taken by the pilot
to the aircraft before each flight.
The Indonesian captain, a former air force fighter pilot,
had 6,100 flying hours on the A320 and the plane last underwent
maintenance in mid-November, according to Indonesia AirAsia, 49
percent owned by Malaysia-based AirAsia.
Indonesia's transport ministry said late on Friday it had
temporarily suspended Indonesia AirAsia's Surabaya-Singapore
flight because it had apparently operated the service beyond the
duration of its licence.
"As of Jan. 2, 2015, the licence of Surabaya-Singapore
(return) route to Indonesia AirAsia is temporarily frozen until
after there is a result of evaluation and investigation," said
spokesman Julius Adravida Barata.
Three airline disasters involving Malaysian-affiliated
planes in under a year have spooked travellers.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared in March en route
from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers and crew and
has not been found. On July 17, the same airline's Flight MH17
was shot down over Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board.
On board Flight QZ8501 were 155 Indonesians, three South
Koreans, and one person each from Singapore, Malaysia and
Britain. The co-pilot was French.
