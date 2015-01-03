* Remote underwater vehicles unable to get images of objects
* Indonesia suspends airline's Surabaya-Singapore licence
* Airline's other flight schedules under scrutiny
* Meteorological bureau says weather a factor in crash
* Black box flight recorders not yet found
By Nilufar Rizki and Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA/PANGKALAN BUN, Indonesia, Jan 3 Search
teams hunting for the wreck of an AirAsia passenger jet that
crashed with 162 people on board have found four large parts of
the plane on the sea bed, the head of Indonesia's search and
rescue agency said on Saturday.
A multi-national task force of ships, planes and helicopters
have been scouring the northern Java Sea and coastline of
southern Borneo to recover the bodies of victims and locate the
wreck of Flight QZ8501 and its black box flight recorders.
"We've found four big parts from the plane we're looking
for," search and rescue agency chief Fransiskus Bambang
Soelistyo told reporters in Jakarta.
The breakthrough came as authorities said that Indonesia
AirAsia had violated the terms of its licence for the Surabaya
to Singapore route by flying on a Sunday, the day the Airbus
A320-200 plunged into the Java Sea, and announced they
would investigate the carrier's other schedules.
One large object was pinpointed by a ship searching during
the night, Soelistyo said, and three more, the largest of which
was around 18 metres long, were located on Saturday.
Another official, Supriyadi, who is coordinating the
operation from the port of Pangkalan Bun in Borneo, said earlier
that poor visibility had hampered efforts to capture images of
the objects with underwater remote operating vehicles (ROVs).
"The visibility is only two metres," he said. "It's cloudy,
making it difficult for the cameras to detect."
Divers, including a team of Russian specialists who just
arrived in Pangkalan Bun, may be able to investigate the
suspected wreckage on Sunday if the weather improves, officials
said.
NO SURVIVORS
No survivors have been found from the crash, which happened
about 40 minutes after the plane took off from Indonesia's
second largest city in an area known for intense tropical
thunderstorms during the current monsoon season.
A report from Indonesia's weather bureau said it was likely
the plane had flown into bad weather which would have been
difficult to avoid, and that it was possible this had caused ice
to form on its engines.
"Based on the available data on the last received location
of the aircraft, the weather was a factor in causing the
accident," the weather bureau said.
Indonesian authorities on Friday questioned whether the
pilot had followed correct weather procedures, and later
suspended Indonesia AirAsia's Surabaya to Singapore flights,
saying the airline's operating licence only permitted flights on
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Djoko Murdjatmodjo, Indonesia's acting Director General of
Air Transportation, said on Saturday that the Transport Ministry
would investigate other routes used by the carrier, which flies
from at least 15 Indonesian destinations.
"We are going to investigate all AirAsia flight schedules.
Hopefully we can start on next Monday," he said. "It is possible
AirAsia's licence in Indonesia might be revoked," he added.
Sunu Widyatmoko, Indonesia AirAsia chief, told reporters the
airline, which is 49-percent owned by Malaysia-based AirAsia
, would cooperate with the inquiry.
"The government has suspended our flights from Surabaya to
Singapore and back," he said. "They are doing the evaluation
process. AirAsia will cooperate fully with the evaluation."
Much effort has focused on finding the mostly Indonesian
victims of the crash. Thirty bodies have been recovered from the
sea, although rescue official Supriyadi, who like many
Indonesians uses just one name, said it was unlikely more would
be found floating.
"Because we're already in the seventh day ... the chances
are they have all sunk," he said. "There's a possibility they'll
be found on beaches."
Small pieces of the aircraft and other debris have also been
found, but there has been no sign of the crucial voice and
flight data recorders - the so-called black boxes that
investigators hope will unravel the sequence of events in the
cockpit during the doomed jet's final minutes.
WEATHER FACTOR
The cause of the crash, the first fatal accident suffered by
the AirAsia group, remains unexplained.
The plane was flying at 32,000 ft (9,753 metres) and the
pilot had asked to climb to 38,000 ft just before contact was
lost. When air traffic controllers granted permission to fly at
34,000 ft a few minutes later there was no response.
A source close to the investigation said radar data appeared
to show the aircraft made an "unbelievably" steep climb before
it crashed, possibly pushing it beyond the A320's limits.
Hadi Mustofa Djuraid, a transport ministry official, told
reporters on Friday that authorities were also investigating the
possibility that the pilot did not ask for a weather report from
the meteorological agency at the time of take-off.
Indonesia AirAsia said in a statement that weather reports
were printed in hard copy at the operations control centre at
all its flight hubs, including Surabaya, and taken by the pilot
to the aircraft before each flight.
An AirAsia spokeswoman declined to comment on whether the
pilot had followed the procedure described in the statement.
(Additional reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma, Cindy Silviana,
Kanupriya Kapoor, Michael Taylor, Charlotte Greenfield and
Nicholas Owen in JAKARTA; Writing by Alex Richardson; Editing by
Michael Perry and Raissa Kasolowsky)