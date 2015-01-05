* Object suspected to be plane's tail found by navy ship
By Fergus Jensen and Adriana Nina Kusuma
PANGKALAN BUN/JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan 5 An
Indonesian naval patrol vessel has found what could be the tail
of a crashed AirAsia passenger jet, the section where the
crucial black box voice and flight data recorders are located,
officials said on Monday.
News of the possible breakthrough came as the transport
ministry in Jakarta said some officials on duty at the time of
the accident will be moved to other roles. It also announced it
was tightening rules on pre-flight procedures.
Ships and aircraft scouring the northern Java Sea for debris
and bodies from the Airbus A320-200 have widened their
search to allow for currents eight days after Flight QZ8501
plunged into the water en route from Indonesia's second-biggest
city of Surabaya to Singapore with 162 people on board.
"We found what has a high probability of being the tail of
the plane," Yayan Sofyan, captain of the patrol vessel, told
reporters.
He was speaking after his ship returned to the port in
Surabaya on Monday, and it was not immediately clear if he was
referring to one of the five large objects pinpointed by search
vessels over the weekend.
Indonesia's meteorological agency has said seasonal tropical
storms probably contributed to the Dec. 28 crash and the weather
has persistently hampered efforts to recover bodies and find the
cockpit voice and flight data recorders that should explain why
the plane crashed into the sea.
The recorders are housed in the tail section of the Airbus,
making retrieval of that part of the aircraft crucial.
"I am not saying it's the tail yet," the head of Indonesia's
search and rescue agency, Fransiskus Bambang Soelistyo, told a
news conference in Jakarta. "That is suspected. Now we are
trying to confirm it."
TRANSPORT MINISTRY CRACKDOWN
The transport ministry said some officials at the country's
airport operator and air traffic control agency who were
involved with the AirAsia flight will be moved to other duties
while the accident investigation is completed.
The ministry gave no reason.
It also said that, three days after the crash, it had issued
a directive making it mandatory for pilots to be briefed in
person by an airline official on weather conditions and other
operational issues before every flight.
"A circular has been signed by the transport ministry on
December 31, stating that pilots must have a face-to-face
briefing with a flight operation officer so the briefing officer
will know the pilot is in a healthy condition and so on," said
Djoko Murjatmodjo, acting director general of air
transportation.
Aviation experts said this was a common practice in the
industry, but it was not immediately clear if it has been normal
procedure in Indonesia.
The main focus of the search is about 90 nautical miles off
the coast of Borneo island, where five large objects believed to
be parts of the plane - the largest about 18 metres (59 feet)
long - have been located in shallow waters by ships using sonar.
While experts say the shallow sea should make the recovery
fairly straightforward in good weather, strong winds and big
waves have frustrated the multinational force of ships and
divers that has converged at the site.
"The seas haven't been very friendly, but the black boxes
have a 30-day life and they will be able to find them," said
Peter Marosszeky, a senior aviation research fellow at the
University of New South Wales in Sydney. "It's the weather that
is causing the delay."
Thirty-seven bodies of the mostly Indonesian passengers and
crew have been recovered, including some still strapped in their
seats. Many more may be trapped in the body of the aircraft.
LICENCE CONFUSION
Indonesia AirAsia has come under pressure from authorities,
who have suspended its Surabaya-Singapore licence, saying the
carrier only had permission to fly the route on Mondays,
Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flight QZ8501 took off on a
Sunday.
It was not immediately clear what difference, if any, the
day of the week had on the Dec. 28 flight, and Murjatmodjo made
clear that the investigations of the route and the crash were
separate.
"Please differentiate between the probe into flight licences
and the air crash investigation," he said.
Singapore's civil aviation authority and its Changi Airport
Group said AirAsia had the necessary approvals to operate a
daily flight between Surabaya and Singapore.
Indonesia AirAsia is 49 percent owned by Malaysia-based
budget carrier AirAsia, whose shares fell nearly 5
percent on Monday.
While the licence investigation could have serious
consequences for the airline's operations, insurance industry
experts said insurers were expected to pay claims whether or not
the airline was properly licensed to fly on the day.
The crash was the first fatal accident suffered by the
AirAsia budget group, whose Indonesian affiliate flies from at
least 15 destinations across the archipelago.
