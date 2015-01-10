* Strong winds, high waves hamper search for wreckage
* Pings detected near location of tail, could be black box
* President calls for overhaul of air transport sector
By Kanupriya Kapoor
PANGKALAN BUN, Indonesia, Jan 10 Indonesian
search and rescue teams raised on Saturday the tail of an
AirAsia passenger jet that crashed nearly two weeks ago with the
loss of all 162 people on board, but have yet to locate the
black box flight recorders.
Indonesia AirAsia Flight QZ8501 lost contact with air
traffic control during bad weather on Dec. 28, less than half
way into a two-hour flight from Indonesia to Singapore. There
were no survivors.
Forty-eight bodies, including at least two strapped to their
seats, have been found in the Java Sea off Borneo.
Search and rescue teams detected pings they believed were
from the flight recorders on Friday and two teams of divers
resumed the hunt soon after dawn on Saturday.
The tail of the Airbus A320-200 was found on
Wednesday, upturned on the sea bed about 30 km (20 miles) from
the plane's last known location at a depth of about 30 metres
(100 feet).
Teams of divers working in rubber dinghies battled the swell
to attach inflatable balloons to the tail section, which was
later towed onto a rescue vessel nearby. But once the tail
section was visible, it quickly became apparent that the flight
recorders were still underwater.
"We can confirm the black box is not in the tail,"
Supriyadi, operations coordinator for the National
Search and Rescue Agency, told reporters in the town of
Pangkalan Bun, the base for the search effort on Borneo.
The aircraft carries the cockpit voice and flight data
recorders - or black boxes - near its tail.
However, officials had said earlier it looked as if the
recorders, which will be vital to the investigation into why the
airliner crashed, had become separated during the disaster.
"LARGE AREA"
Strong winds, currents and high waves have been hampering
efforts to reach other large pieces of suspected wreckage
detected by sonar on the sea floor, and to find the remaining
victims.
On Friday, pings believed to be from the plane's black box
were detected about 1 km (half a mile) away from the tail.
"The location where the pings were (detected) has been
flagged," Fransiskus Bambang Soelistyo, the head of the search
and rescue agency, told reporters. "If tomorrow the currents
allow us to confirm it, we will confirm it immediately."
If and when the recorders are found and taken to the
capital, Jakarta, for analysis, it could take up to two weeks to
download data, investigators said, although the information
could be accessed in as little as two days if the devices are
not badly damaged.
While the cause of the crash is not known, the national
weather bureau has said seasonal storms were likely to be a
factor.
President Joko Widodo, who took office in late October, said
the crash exposed widespread problems in the management of air
transport in Indonesia.
"Flights without route licenses must not exist. It can't be
like that. There must be a total overhaul (of the sector),"
MetroTV broadcast Widodo as saying to reporters during a visit
to the Surabaya airport, where the AirAsia flight originated.
The transport ministry has suspended the carrier's
Surabaya-Singapore licence for flying on a Sunday, which it did
not have permission for.
The ministry has said this had no bearing on Flight QZ8501's
accident.
On Friday, the Transport Ministry announced it had found
five other airlines had violated rules by flying some routes
without permits, and that they would be prevented from using
those routes until they obtained the necessary documentation.
They included state carrier Garuda Indonesia and
private airline Lion Air.
