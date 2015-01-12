(Repeats to more subscribers, removes extraneous word from
By Kanupriya Kapoor
PANGKALAN BUN, Indonesia Jan 12 Indonesian navy
divers took advantage of calm weather in the Java Sea on Monday
as they attempted to retrieve the black box flight recorders of
an AirAsia airliner that crashed two weeks ago,
killing all 162 people on board.
Indonesia AirAsia Flight QZ8501 lost contact with air
traffic control in bad weather on Dec. 28, less than halfway
into a two-hour flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to
Singapore.
Search teams at the weekend believed they had found the
aircraft's fuselage and that the two black boxes were likely
nearby. However, strong winds, currents and high waves on Sunday
hampered efforts to reach the suspected wreckage.
Weather officials said conditions were favourable for search
efforts on Monday morning but could turn poor in the afternoon,
giving divers just a few hours to work.
"(The divers) began diving very early in the morning to take
advantage of the weather," Supriyadi, operations coordinator for
the National Search and Rescue Agency, told Reuters in the town
of Pangkalan Bun, the base for the search effort on Borneo.
Forty-eight bodies have been retrieved from the Java Sea and
searchers believe more will be found in the plane's fuselage.
Three vessels involved in the search have detected pings,
believed to be from the black boxes, about 4 km (2 miles) from
where the plane's tail was raised on Saturday, in water about 30
metres (100 feet) deep.
Tonny Budiono, a navigation director for the transport
ministry, said on Sunday divers had found the location of the
black box and planned to gradually shift layers of the aircraft
debris to retrieve it on Monday.
If that failed, teams would lift the debris using large
balloons, the same technique used to lift the tail section.
Once the recorders are retrieved and taken to the capital,
Jakarta, for analysis, it could take up to two weeks to download
data, investigators said. However, the information could be
accessed in as little as two days if the devices are not badly
damaged.
The cause of the crash is not known but the national weather
bureau has said seasonal storms were likely to be a factor.
Indonesia AirAsia, 49 percent owned by the Malaysia-based
AirAsia budget group, has come under pressure from
authorities in Jakarta since the crash.
President Joko Widodo said the crash exposed widespread
problems in the management of air transportation in Indonesia.
The transport ministry has suspended the carrier's
Surabaya-Singapore licence for flying on a Sunday, for which it
did not have permission. However, the ministry has said this had
no bearing on the crash of Flight QZ8501.
(Additional reporting by Nilufar Rizki in JAKARTA; Writing by
Randy Fabi; Editing by Paul Tait)