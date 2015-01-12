* Flight data recorder found, arrives in Jakarta for
analysis
* Divers to try retrieving second black box on Tuesday
* Dispute over whether plane exploded before hitting water
(Adds details on altitude data, ejectable black boxes)
By Kanupriya Kapoor and Charlotte Greenfield
PANGKALAN BUN, Indonesia/JAKARTA, Jan 12 (Reuters) -
I ndonesian navy divers retrieved the black box flight data
recorder from the wreck of an AirAsia passenger jet on
Monday, a major step towards unravelling the cause of the crash
that killed all 162 people on board.
But there was confusion about what happened in the final
moments of Flight QZ8501, which crashed off the Indonesian coast
on Dec. 28, with one official saying the plane probably exploded
before hitting the water and another disputing that theory.
The Airbus A320-200 airliner lost contact with air
traffic control in bad weather less than halfway into a two-hour
flight from Indonesia's second-biggest city of Surabaya to
Singapore.
"At 7:11, we succeeded in lifting the part of the black box
known as the flight data recorder," Fransiskus Bambang
Soelistyo, head of the National Search and Rescue Agency, told
reporters at a news conference.
The second so-called black box, containing the cockpit voice
recorder, is located about 20 metres away from where the flight
data recorder was found, but divers have not yet been able to
get to it.
"(The cockpit voice recorder) seems to be under a wing,
which is quite heavy," said Supriyadi, operations coordinator
for the search and rescue agency. "So we will use air bags to
lift it. This will be done tomorrow."
The black boxes contain a wealth of data that will be
crucial for investigators piecing together the sequence of
events that led to the airliner plunging into the sea.
Supriyadi said the wreckage indicated that the plane likely
"experienced an explosion" before hitting the water due to a
significant change in air pressure.
He said the left side of the plane seemed to have
disintegrated, pointing to a change in pressure that could have
caused an explosion.
Supporting this possibility, Supriyadi added, was the fact
that fishermen in the area had reported hearing an explosion and
saw smoke above the water.
THEORY DISPUTED
But another official disputed the likelihood of a blast.
"There is no data to support that kind of theory," said
Santoso Sayogo, an investigator at the National Transportation
Safety Committee.
The flight data recorder was brought by helicopter to
Pangkalan Bun, the southern Borneo town that has been the base
for the search effort, and then flown to Jakarta for analysis.
The black box looked to be in good condition, said Tatang
Kurniadi, the head of the transport safety committee.
Investigators may need up to a month to get a complete
reading of the data.
"The download is easy, probably one day. But the reading is
more difficult ... could take two weeks to one month," the
NTSC's head investigator, Mardjono Siswosuwarno, said.
Over the weekend, three vessels detected "pings" that were
believed to be from the black boxes, but strong winds, powerful
currents and high waves hampered search efforts.
Dozens of Indonesian navy divers took advantage of calmer
weather on Monday to retrieve the flight recorder and search for
the fuselage of the Airbus.
Forty-eight bodies have been retrieved from the Java Sea and
brought to Surabaya for identification. Searchers believe more
bodies will be found in the plane's fuselage.
Relatives of the victims have urged authorities to make
finding the remains of their loved ones the priority.
ALTITUDE DATA INTERRUPTED
Sources close to the investigation say the aircraft's
transponder transmitted data as it first rose sharply then fell
from a peak of 38,000 feet, but that it stopped transmitting its
altitude once it had completed a third of its descent.
The jet kept sending other data such as the speed of
descent, which was the last parameter to be broadcast before it
hit the water close to where wreckage was subsequently found.
It is not yet clear whether the gap in altitude data below
22-24,000 feet originated in the A320's systems or problems in
transmission, underlining the importance of recovering complete
evidence from the data recorder.
Separately, Airbus has begun talks with a European regulator
on proposals to make ejectable flight recorders available on its
two largest models, potentially making them the first commercial
planes to use the technology.
Indonesia AirAsia, 49 percent owned by the Malaysia-based
AirAsia budget group, has come under pressure from
authorities in Jakarta since the crash.
The transport ministry has suspended the carrier's
Surabaya-Singapore licence for flying on a Sunday, for which it
did not have permission. However, the ministry has said this had
no bearing on the crash.
President Joko Widodo said the disaster exposed widespread
problems in the management of air travel in Indonesia.
(Additional reporting by Cindy Silviana, Eveline Danubrata,
Fergus Jensen, Gayatri Suroyo, Siva Govindasamy and Nilufar
Rizki in JAKARTA; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Paul Tait,
Alex Richardson and Mike Collett-White)