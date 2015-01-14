(Adds finding of fuselage)
By Fergus Jensen and Kanupriya Kapoor
JAKARTA/PANGKALAN BUN, Indonesia Jan 14 A
military vessel on Wednesday located the fuselage of the AirAsia
passenger jet that crashed more than two weeks ago off
the coast of Indonesia, raising hopes that more bodies will be
found.
The fuselage, the part of the plane that holds pilots and
passengers, was discovered around 3 kilometres from where the
tail of the aircraft was retrieved last weekend at the bottom of
the Java Sea, Indonesian officials said.
"A marker was placed on the engine. Beside the engine is the
fuselage, the wing and a lot of debris," Ony Soeryo Wibowo, an
investigator with the National Transportation Safety Committee,
told Reuters.
Indonesia AirAsia Flight QZ8501 lost contact with air
traffic control in bad weather on Dec. 28, less than halfway
into a two-hour flight from the city of Surabaya to Singapore.
All 162 people on board were killed.
So far 50 bodies have been plucked from the Java Sea, with
most brought to Surabaya for identification. Searchers believe
more bodies will be found in the plane's fuselage.
Divers will check the wreckage for bodies on Thursday, said
Fransiskus Bambang Soelistyo, head of the National Search and
Rescue Agency.
Indonesian investigators started examining on Wednesday the
black box flight recorders recovered from the Airbus
A320-200, and hope to unlock initial clues to the cause of the
disaster within days.
Divers retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders
this week from the plane's sunken wreckage.
The recorders were lifted from the bottom of the Java Sea
and sent to the capital, Jakarta, for analysis. Both were found
to be in relatively good condition.
"In one week, I think we will be getting a reading,"
Mardjono Siswosuwarno, head investigator for the National
Transportation Safety Committee (NTSC), told Reuters.
The so-called black boxes - which are actually orange -
contain a wealth of data that will be crucial for investigators
piecing together the sequence of events that led to the plane
plunging into the sea.
The flight data recorder took only 15 minutes to download,
but investigators will now need to analyse up to 25 hours of
data and several thousand flight parameters covering things such
as flying speed, altitude, fuel consumption, air pressure
changes and inputs to the aircrafts controls.
"We are feeling relieved but there is still a lot of work
ahead of us to analyse it," said Siswosuwarno.
Investigators were also expected on Wednesday to begin
downloading data from the cockpit voice recorder, which retains
the last two hours of conversations on the flight deck and
between the pilots and air traffic controllers.
As is standard procedure, the NTSC will file a preliminary
report, which will be made public, to the International Civil
Aviation Organization within 30 days. A final report on the
crash is not expected to be published for at least a year,
Siswosuwarno said.
After the recovery of the two black boxes, Indonesia is
expected to scale back search and rescue operations in the Java
Sea.
But government officials sought to reassure victims'
families that efforts to retrieve the remains of their loved
ones would continue.
"We understand if the search becomes smaller ... but the
bodies have to be found," said Frangky Chandry, whose younger
brother was on the plane.
"We want to bury our family. That's what we want."
