JAKARTA, March 18 Indonesia will on Sunday end a
search for the bodies of 56 people missing from an AirAsia
jet that crashed in the Java Sea in December, a
national rescue agency official said.
AirAsia flight QZ8501 lost contact with air traffic control
during bad weather less than halfway into a two-hour flight from
Surabaya in Indonesia to Singapore on Dec. 28. All 162 people on
board the Airbus A320 were killed.
"Some of our ships and personnel have been pulled back
already and some remain on standby, but officially the operation
will be finished on Sunday," Yusuf Latif, a spokesman for the
search and rescue agency, told Reuters.
The flight data and cockpit voice recorders - known as
"black boxes" - were recovered two weeks after the crash. Large
pieces of the fuselage were also found on the sea floor.
A multi-national rescue effort, led by the Indonesian
military and often hampered by bad weather and strong currents,
recovered 106 bodies, with 56 unaccounted for.
Few details of the analysis of the flight recorders have
been made public.
The National Transportation Safety Committee has revealed
that the French first officer was at the controls of the jet
just before the accident.
Sources told Reuters the captain of was out of his seat
conducting an unusual procedure when his co-pilot apparently
lost control, but Indonesian authorities said there was no
evidence of that.
The AirAsia crash was the latest in a string of accidents to
hit Indonesia's aviation industry, which is among the
fastest-growing in the region, and has stepped up pressure on
the government and airlines to improve safety.
The final result of the investigation is due in about six
months, an investigator said.
