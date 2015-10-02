* Aircraft thought to be 60 nautical miles from Makassar
By Agustinus Beo Da Costa
JAKARTA, Oct 2 Indonesian authorities launched a
search on Friday for a Aviastar airline Twin Otter turboprop
aircraft with 10 people on board that went missing on a domestic
flight on Sulawesi island.
Indonesia has a patchy aviation safety record and has had
three major air crashes over the past year, including an AirAsia
flight that went down in the sea on a flight from Bali to
Singapore in late December, killing all 162 people aboard.
The Transportation Ministry said a search has begun for the
aircraft that lost contact on a flight from the town of Masamba,
about 30 minutes before its was scheduled to land in Makassar
city.
"It was around 60 nautical miles from Makassar," ministry
spokesman J.R. Barata told MetroTV. "We have now started a
search."
"Most importantly, we will work out its position first,"
Barata said adding that 10 people - seven passengers and three
crew - were on board.
Aviastar, which flies domestic routes, said it had lost
contact with the aircraft in the mid-afternoon and it had then
contacted search authorities.
According to Aviation-safety.net, Aviastar has had four
fatal incidents, including the crash of a British Aerospace
146-300 aircraft in the eastern province of Papua in 2009,
killing all six crew on board.
In August, a passenger airliner crashed in Papua killing all
54 people aboard.
More than 100 people were killed in June in the crash of a
military transport plane in the northern city of Medan,
prompting the government to promise a review of the ageing air
force fleet.
Struggling to cope with the expansion of air travel,
Indonesia scored poorly on a 2014 safety audit by the U.N.
aviation agency.
(Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Kanupriya Kapoor;
Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Robert Birsel)