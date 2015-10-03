JAKARTA Oct 3 Indonesian authorities on
Saturday resumed searching for an Aviastar airline Twin Otter
turboprop aircraft with 10 people on board that went missing on
Friday during a flight on Sulawesi island.
The aircraft lost contact with airport authorities on a
flight from the town of Masamba island about 30 minutes before
it was scheduled to land in Makassar city.
Ferdinand Lumintaintang, Aviastar's flight operations
officer, said that search and rescues were using signals from
the pilot's and passengers' mobile phones on Friday night to try
to locate the aircraft in a mountainous area.
Indonesia has a patchy aviation safety record and has had
three major crashes over the past year, including an AirAsia
flight that went down in the sea between Surabaya and Singapore
on Dec. 28, killing all 162 people aboard.
In August, a passenger airliner crashed in Papua killing all
54 people aboard.
More than 100 people were killed in June in the crash of a
military transport plane in the northern city of Medan,
prompting the government to promise a review of the ageing air
force fleet.
According to Aviation-safety.net, Aviastar has had four
fatal incidents, including that of an British Aerospace 146-300
aircraft in the eastern province of Papua in 2009, killing all
six crew on board.
Indonesia scored poorly on a 2014 safety audit by the U.N.
aviation agency.
(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Gayatri
Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)