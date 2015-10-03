* Aviastar Twin Otter went missing on Friday
JAKARTA Oct 3 Indonesia's aerial search for a
plane that went missing over Sulawesi the previous day with 10
people abroad was halted on Saturday afternoon due to bad
weather.
The Aviastar airline Twin Otter turboprop aircraft lost
contact with airport authorities on a flight from the town of
Masamba about 30 minutes before it was scheduled to land in
Makassar city.
Ferdinand Lumintaintang, Aviastar's flight operation
officer, said searching stopped for the day as weather
conditions "didn't support our efforts. The clouds were thick."
He said search operations on land would continue until
night.
Indonesia has a patchy aviation safety record and has had
three major crashes over the past year, including an AirAsia
flight that went down in the sea between Surabaya and Singapore
on Dec. 28, killing all 162 people aboard.
In August, a passenger airliner crashed in Papua killing all
54 people aboard.
More than 100 people were killed in June in the crash of a
military transport plane in the northern city of Medan,
prompting the government to promise a review of the ageing air
force fleet.
According to Aviation-safety.net, Aviastar has had four
fatal incidents, including that of an British Aerospace 146-300
aircraft in the eastern province of Papua in 2009, killing all
six crew on board.
Indonesia scored poorly on a 2014 safety audit by the U.N.
aviation agency.
