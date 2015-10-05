JAKARTA Oct 5 Indonesian authorities on Monday
said they had found the wreckage of an Aviastar airline Twin
Otter turboprop aircraft that went missing over Sulawesi island
last week with 10 people on board.
The plane was found in the Enrekang region, around 240 km
(150 miles) from the port city of Makassar in South Sulawesi,
MetroTV said.
South Sulawesi police official Adex Yudiswan told Reuters
that residents had found the plane. He gave no details about its
condition or the fate of the passengers and crew.
The Aviastar plane lost contact with airport authorities on
Friday during a flight from the town of Masamba about 30 minutes
before it was scheduled to land in Makassar.
Indonesia has had three major crashes over the past year,
including an AirAsia flight that went down in the sea between
Surabaya and Singapore on Dec. 28, killing all 162 people
aboard.
In August, a passenger airliner crashed in Papua killing all
54 people aboard. More than 100 people were killed in June in
the crash of a military transport plane in the northern city of
Medan, prompting the government to promise a review of the
ageing air force fleet.
