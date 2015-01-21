JAKARTA Jan 21 Indonesia will not release to
the public a 30-day preliminary report detailing its
investigation into last month's crash of an AirAsia
passenger jet that killed all 162 people on board, said Tatang
Kurniadi, chairman of the National Transportation Safety
Committee, on Wednesday.
Investigators are expected to submit the preliminary report
to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) early
next week.
Under ICAO regulations, the preliminary report must be filed
within 30 days from the date of the accident.
