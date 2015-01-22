By Djohan Widjaja
| ABOARD KRI BANDA ACEH
ABOARD KRI BANDA ACEH Jan 22 Indonesian divers
on Thursday found six bodies near the fuselage of an AirAsia
jet that crashed last month into the Java Sea, but
were unable to enter the wreckage where most of the victims are
believed to be trapped, a navy official said.
Days of rough weather and poor underwater visibility have
hampered navy divers' efforts to recover bodies and lift the
main part of the plane off the sea bed.
"It was very dark, visibility was very limited so our diving
teams could not enter," Rear Admiral Widodo, commander of the
navy's western fleet, told reporters aboard the warship KRI
Banda Aceh. "However we still predict we can evacuate all the
bodies from there."
Widodo added rescuers expected to attach giant air bags to
the fuselage to lift it to the surface by Friday.
Indonesia AirAsia Flight QZ8501 lost contact with air
traffic control in bad weather on Dec. 28, less than halfway
into a two-hour flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to
Singapore. There were no survivors among the 162 people on board
the Airbus A320.
A multinational search and rescue operation has recovered 59
bodies so far and located both "black box" flight recorders,
which will provide clues as to why the plane crashed.
The cause of AirAsia's first fatal crash is not yet known,
though investigators have ruled out foul play.
Transport Minister Ignasius Jonan on Tuesday told a
parliamentary hearing that radar data showed the plane had
climbed faster than normal in its final minutes, and then
stalled.
Three days after the crash a source familiar with initial
investigations had told Reuters the plane appeared to have made
an "unbelievably steep climb" that may have pushed it beyond its
performance envelope.
The National Transport Safety Committee (NTSC), which is
responsible for the crash investigations in Indonesia, is set to
release some initial findings next week, but its full
preliminary report will not be made public.
The final report on the investigation, which will be made
public, must be filed within a year.
