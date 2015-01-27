JAKARTA Jan 27 A preliminary report into last
month's crash of an AirAsia passenger jet that killed
162 people will not include an analysis of the black box flight
recorders, an Indonesian investigator said on Tuesday.
The National Transportation Safety Committee will submit its
initial findings this week to the International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO) on AirAsia's first fatal crash.
The Airbus AIR.PA A320-200 vanished from radar screens on
Dec. 28, less than halfway into a two-hour flight from Surabaya,
Indonesia's second-biggest city, to Singapore. There were no
survivors.
A multinational search and recovery operation has recovered
70 bodies so far and hoped to find more after locating the
fuselage of the plane. But days of rough weather and poor
underwater visibility have hampered navy divers' efforts.
The preliminary report, which the ICAO requires within 30
days of the date of the accident, will include "information on
the plane, the number of passengers and other information like
that", NTSC investigator Suryanto told Reuters.
It will not include analysis from the cockpit voice recorder
and flight data recorder, both of which were recovered by divers
from the bottom of the Java Sea.
Data from radar and the aircraft's two "black box" flight
recorders is providing investigators with a clearer picture of
what occurred during the final minutes of Flight QZ8501.
Transport Minister Ignasius Jonan told a parliamentary
hearing last week that, based on radar data, the plane had
climbed faster than normal in its final minutes, and then
stalled.
The NTSC will hold an annual media conference this week to
talk about the agency's achievements over the past year. The
agency is not expected to discuss details of its investigation
into the AirAsia crash, said NTSC head Tatang Kurniadi.
The final report on the investigation, which will be made
public, must be filed within a year.
