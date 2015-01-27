(Recasts with military halting recovery efforts, comment from

By Djohan Widjaya and Kanupriya Kapoor
PANGKALAN BUN, Indonesia/JAKARTA, Jan 27 (Reuters) -
I ndonesia's military on Tuesday withdrew from search and
recovery efforts a month after an AirAsia passenger
jet crashed into the sea killing all 162 people on board, navy
officials said.
The Airbus A320 vanished from radar screens during
bad weather on Dec. 28, less than half way into a two-hour
flight from Surabaya, Indonesia's second-biggest city, to
Singapore. There were no survivors.
A multinational search and recovery operation has found 70
bodies in the Java Sea and had hoped to find more after locating
the fuselage of the plane. But days of rough weather and poor
underwater visibility hampered navy divers' efforts.
"The operation has been ongoing for 30 days so the joint
team has been pulled out," Rear Admiral Widodo, head of the
navy's western fleet, told reporters in Pangkalan Bun, the base
for the search effort.
"We apologise to the families of the victims. We tried our
best to look for the missing victims."
The civilian National Search and Rescue Agency said it may
press on with the search for bodies. But its efforts will be
hampered by the loss of the military's large vessels and heavy
recovery equipment.
"Perhaps we will do regular operations with help from
fishermen and communities near the coast to find other victims,"
Tatang Zaenuddin, the agency's deputy of operations, told
Reuters.
The agency will hold a news conference on Wednesday.
Divers have recovered both the cockpit voice recorder and
flight data recorder from the sea floor.
Imam Sampurno, who lost four family members on Flight
QZ8501, none of whom has been found, said he was resigned to
their fate.
"We can only hope they will continue to search, but if it's
stopped there is nothing I can do about it. I am resigned to
it," he said.
PRELIMINARY REPORT
Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee will
submit its initial findings on the crash this week to the
International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
The preliminary report, which the ICAO requires within 30
days of an accident, will include "information on the plane, the
number of passengers and other information like that", NTSC
investigator Suryanto told Reuters.
But it will not include analysis of the two flight
recorders.
Data from radar and the aircraft's two "black box" flight
recorders will provide investigators with a clearer picture of
what occurred during the final minutes of the flight.
But investigators say they have yet to start their analysis
as they have been compiling other data for the inquiry.
Transport Minister Ignasius Jonan told a parliamentary
hearing last week that, based on radar data, the plane had
climbed faster than normal in its final minutes, and then
stalled.
Investigators have found no evidence of foul play.
The NTSC will hold an annual media conference this week on
its work over the past year but it is not expected to discuss
details of its investigation of the AirAsia crash, said NTSC
head Tatang Kurniadi.
The final report on the crash, which will be made public,
must be filed within a year.
