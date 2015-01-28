INSIGHT-How two cutting edge U.S. nuclear projects bankrupted Westinghouse

By Tom Hals and Emily Flitter WILMINGTON, Del./NEW YORK May 2 In 2012, construction of a Georgia nuclear power plant stalled for eight months as engineers waited for the right signatures and paperwork needed to ship a section of the plant from a factory hundreds of miles away. The delay, which a nuclear specialist monitoring the construction said was longer than the time required to make the section, was emblematic of the problems that plagued Westinghouse Electric Co a