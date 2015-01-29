(Adds details)
By Kanupriya Kapoor and Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA Jan 29 The French first officer of an
AirAsia passenger jet that crashed into the sea last
month was at the controls just before the accident, Indonesia's
lead investigator said on Thursday.
The Airbus A320 vanished from radar screens in bad
weather on Dec. 28, less than half way into a two-hour flight
from Indonesia's second-biggest city of Surabaya to Singapore.
All 162 people on board were killed.
"The second-in-command, popularly known as the co-pilot, who
usually sits to the right of the cockpit, at the time, he was
flying the plane," said National Transport Safety Committee
(NTSC) investigator Mardjono Siswosuwarno, referring to first
officer Remi Plesel.
"The captain, sitting to the left, was the pilot
monitoring."
Data from the black box flight data recorder has provided
the accident probe with a "pretty clear picture" of what
happened in the last moments of AirAsia flight QZ8501,
Siswosuwarno said, although few details have been made public.
Indonesia has previously said the aircraft climbed abruptly
from its cruising height and then stalled, or lost lift, before
plunging out of control into the sea.
Using a hand-held model of an A320 officials demonstrated to
reporters how the aircraft veered left and climbed steeply to
more then 37,000 ft (11,300 metres), before rapidly losing
altitude in the moments before the crash.
Captain Iriyanto, 53, an Indonesia air force veteran with
about 20,000 flying hours logged, was believed to have taken
over control of the aircraft from the less experienced Plesel
when it started to ascend and then descend, officials said.
The stall warning - an automated voice that repeats the
words "stall, stall" - had sounded in the cockpit. The aircraft
was still in a stall when the black box recordings ended seconds
before impact, Siswosuwarno said.
SOUND CONDITION
Indonesia's meteorological bureau said soon after the crash
that seasonal tropical storms were likely a factor, prompting
speculation that there might be parallels with the loss of Air
France flight AF447 over the Atlantic in 2009.
Icing on the airframe of AF447 caused the pilots to lose air
speed readings, and the crew's reaction put the plane into a
stall from which it never recovered.
Investigators were still studying if there was any icing on
the AirAsia plane's air speed indicators, and any other
similarities to AF447, Mardjono said.
Last week, the head of the NTSC said there were "no
similarities" with AF447, and sources familiar with the
investigation have told Reuters icing on the air speed
indicators does not seem to have been an issue with QZ8501.
Investigators said the cockpit voice and flight data
recorders showed that the plane had been cruising at a stable
altitude before the accident. The aircraft was in sound
condition when it took off, and all crew members were properly
certified, they said.
"The plane was flying before the incident within the limits
of its weight and balance envelope," Mardjono said. "While the
flight crew had valid licences and medical certificates."
NTSC chief Tatang Kurniadi told the same Jakarta news
conference that Indonesia submitted its preliminary report on
the crash to the International Civil Aviation Organization
(ICAO) on Wednesday, as required under global aviation rules.
The report, which has not been made public, was purely
factual and contained no analysis, he said, adding that the
full, final report would take at least six to seven months to
complete.
On Wednesday, Indonesia said the search for dozens of
victims still unaccounted for could end within days if no more
bodies were found.
A multinational search and recovery operation has found 70
bodies in the Java Sea and had hoped to find more after finding
the fuselage of the plane. But days of rough weather and poor
underwater visibility hampered navy divers' efforts.
