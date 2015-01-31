(Updates with graphics, background)
By Siva Govindasamy, Kanupriya Kapoor and Tim Hepher
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA/PARIS Jan 31 The captain of
the AirAsia jet that crashed into the sea in December was out of
his seat conducting an unusual procedure when his co-pilot
apparently lost control, and by the time he returned it was too
late to save the plane, two people familiar with the
investigation said.
Details emerging of the final moments of Flight QZ8501 are
likely to focus attention partly on maintenance, procedures and
training, though Indonesian officials have not ruled out any
cause and stress it is too early to draw firm conclusions.
The Airbus A320 jet plunged into the Java Sea while en route
from Surabaya, Indonesia, to Singapore on Dec. 28, killing all
162 people on board.
People familiar with the matter said earlier this week that
investigators were examining maintenance records of one of the
automated systems, the Flight Augmentation Computer (FAC), and
the way the pilots reacted to any outage.
One person familiar with the matter said the captain had
flown on the same plane with the intermittently faulty device
days earlier. There was no independent confirmation of this.
After trying to reset this device, pilots pulled a
circuit-breaker to cut its power, Bloomberg News reported on
Friday.
People familiar with the matter said it was the Indonesian
captain Iriyanto who took this step, rather than his less
experienced French co-pilot Remy Plesel, who was flying the
plane.
AirAsia said it would not comment while the matter
was under investigation by the National Transportation Safety
Committee (NTSC) of Indonesia. The NTSC has said it is too early
to say what role either human factors or equipment may have
played in the crash, which is still being investigated.
Experts say the loss of the FAC would not directly alter the
trajectory of the aircraft but would remove flight envelope
protection, which prevents a pilot from taking a plane beyond
its safety limits, and require the crew to fly it manually.
The decision to cut off the FAC has surprised people
following the investigation because the usual procedure for
resetting it is to press a button on the overhead panel.
"You can reset the FAC, but to cut all power to it is very
unusual," said one A320 pilot, who declined to be
identified. "You don't pull the circuit breaker unless it was an
absolute emergency. I don't know if there was one in this case,
but it is very unusual."
It is also significant because to pull the circuit breaker
the captain had to rise from his seat.
"STARTLED"
The circuit breakers are on a wall panel immediately behind
the co-pilot and hard or impossible to reach from the seated
position on the left side, where the captain sits, according to
two experienced pilots and published diagrams of the cockpit.
Shortly afterwards the plane went into a sharp climb from
which investigators have said it stalled or lost lift.
"It appears he (the co-pilot) was surprised or startled by
this," said a person familiar with the investigation, referring
to the decision to cut power to the affected computer.
The captain eventually resumed the controls, but a person
familiar with the matter said he was not in a position to
intervene immediately to recover the aircraft from its upset.
"The co-pilot pulled the plane up, and by the time the
captain regained the controls it was too late," one of the
people familiar with the investigation said.
Tatang Kurniadi, chief of Indonesia's NTSC, told Reuters
there had been no delay in the captain resuming the controls but
declined further comment.
The head of the investigation, Mardjono Siswosuwarno, told
reporters this week it was too early to say whether the accident
involved pilot error or a mechanical fault.
Indonesia has issued some of the factual circumstances, but
not released its preliminary accident report.
The NTSC said on Thursday the jet was in sound condition and
all crew members were properly certified.
Airbus declined to comment.
Lawyers for the family of the French co-pilot say they have
filed a lawsuit against AirAsia in Paris for "endangering
the lives of others" by flying the route without official
authorisation on that day. Investigators have said the accident
was not related to the permit issue.
AirAsia did not immediately respond to requests for comment
on the lawsuit. Air accidents typically give rise to conflicting
liability claims, and the 2009 crash of an Air France jet is
still working its way through the French judicial system.
Although more is becoming known about the chain of events,
people familiar with the investigation warned against making
assumptions on the accident's cause, which needed more analysis.
Safety experts say air crashes are most often caused by a
chain of events, each of which is necessary but not sufficient
to explain the underlying causes of the accident.
