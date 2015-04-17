(Adds quotes from airport)
JAKARTA, April 17 An Indonesian Batik Air flight
with 122 people on board made an emergency landing in Makassar
in South Sulawesi after a suspected bomb threat, a government
official said on Friday.
No bomb was found on the plane.
"I got a call from Sultan Hasanuddin airport in Makassar
giving information about a bomb on Batik Air flight flying from
Ambon to Jakarta," said J.A. Barata, spokesman for the transport
ministry.
"Details on how they found out is unclear yet, I'm still
waiting for information. The police is in charge of that now."
The plane was isolated from other flights and airport
operations were not affected, said Tommy Soetomo, chief
executive of airport operator Ankasara Pura I.
Batik Air is a subsidiary of Indonesian budget carrier Lion
Air.
