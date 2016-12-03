REFILE-Smiths Group CFO to step down
May 19 British engineering company Smiths Group said on Friday that Chief Financial Officer Chris O'Shea will step down.
JAKARTA Dec 3 A twin-engine Indonesian police plane went missing on Saturday with 15 people on board en route to the island of Batam, south of Singapore, police said.
The plane is thought to have crashed between the islands of Mensanak and Sebangka or Gentar, a police report obtained by Reuters said.
A search team recovered items apparently identified as being from the missing aircraft, the report said. No other details were immediately available. (Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Nick Macfie)
May 19 British engineering company Smiths Group said on Friday that Chief Financial Officer Chris O'Shea will step down.
BANGKOK, May 19 Thailand's military government on Friday asked state-owned companies to accelerate investment spending after having disbursed just a quarter of the budget allotted for this fiscal year, the junta's latest effort to sustain economic momentum.