SINGAPORE/JAKARTA/PARIS Jan 31 The captain of
the AirAsia jet that crashed into the sea in December was out of
his seat conducting an unorthodox procedure when his co-pilot
apparently lost control, and by the time he returned it was too
late to save the plane, two people familiar with the
investigation said.
Details emerging of the final moments of Flight QZ8501 are
likely to focus attention partly on maintenance, procedures and
training, though Indonesian officials have stressed publicly
that it is too early to draw any firm conclusions.
The Airbus A320 jet plunged into the Java Sea while en route
from Surabaya, Indonesia, to Singapore on Dec. 28, killing all
162 people on board.
It had been suffering maintenance faults with a key flight
control computer for over a week, and one person familiar with
the matter said the captain had flown on the same plane with the
intermittently faulty device just days before the crash.
AirAsia said it would not comment while the matter
was under investigation by the National Transportation Safety
Committee (NTSC) of Indonesia.
Reuters reported this week that maintenance problems on the
Flight Augmentation Computer (FAC), and the way the pilots
reacted to them, were at the heart of the investigation.
After trying to reset this device, pilots pulled a
circuit-breaker to cut its power, Bloomberg News reported on
Friday.
People familiar with the matter told Reuters it was the
Indonesian captain Iriyanto who took this step, rather than his
less experienced French co-pilot Remy Plesel, who was flying the
plane.
The outage would not directly upset the aircraft but would
remove flight envelope protection, which prevents a pilot from
taking a plane beyond its safety limits, leaving the junior
pilot to fly the jet manually in delicate high altitude
conditions.
The decision to cut off the FAC has surprised people
following the investigation because the usual procedure for
resetting it is to press a button on the overhead panel.
"You can reset the FAC, but to cut all power to it is very
unusual," said one A320 pilot, who declined to be
identified. "You don't pull the circuit breaker unless it was an
absolute emergency. I don't know if there was one in this case,
but it is very unusual."
It is also significant because to pull the circuit breaker
the captain had to rise from his seat.
The circuit breakers are on a wall panel immediately behind
the co-pilot and hard or impossible to reach from the seated
position on the left side, where the captain sits, according to
two experienced pilots and published diagrams of the cockpit.
Shortly afterwards the junior pilot pulled the plane into a
sharp climb from which investigators have said it stalled or
lost lift.
"It appears he was surprised or startled by this," said a
person familiar with the investigation, referring to the
decision to cut power to the affected computer.
The captain eventually resumed control, but a person
familiar with the matter said he was not in a position to
intervene immediately to recover the aircraft from its upset.
Data already published on the plane's trajectory suggest it
may have been difficult for someone to move around the cockpit
in an upward-tilting and by then possibly unstable aircraft, but
there is so far no confirmation of the cockpit movements.
"The co-pilot pulled the plane up, and by the time the
captain regained the controls it was too late," one of the
people familiar with the investigation said.
Tatang Kurniadi, chief of Indonesia's NTSC, told Reuters
there had been no delay in the captain resuming control but
declined further comment.
Airbus declined to comment.
Lawyers for the family of the French co-pilot say they have
filed a lawsuit against AirAsia in Paris for "endangering
the lives of others" by flying the route without official
authorisation on that day. Investigators have said the accident
was not related to the permit issue.
AirAsia did not immediately respond to requests for comment
on the lawsuit.
Although more is becoming known about the chain of events,
people familiar with the investigation warned against making
assumptions on the accident's cause, which needed more analysis.
Safety experts say air crashes are most often caused by a
chain of events, each of which is necessary but not sufficient
to explain the underlying causes of the accident.
