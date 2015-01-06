JAKARTA/SINGAPORE Jan 6 Insurers have begun
processing claims in the crash of an Indonesia AirAsia aircraft
last month and hope to identify the beneficiaries by the end of
January, an official from Indonesia's financial regulator said
on Tuesday.
Speculation about insurance payments surfaced after
Indonesia's transport ministry said the airline only had
permission to fly the plane's Surabaya-Singapore route on
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The flight which
crashed took off on Sunday, Dec 28.
Firdaus Djaelani, non-bank financial institutions supervisor
at the Indonesian financial services authority, told reporters
that the incident remained "claimable" despite the confusion
over the route permit.
"AirAsia didn't fall because it was a Sunday," he said,
adding that initial investigations showed that weather appeared
to have been a factor. "Whatever the reason, the airline has to
be responsible for its passengers."
The "money has been prepared", he added.
Indonesia AirAsia, 49 percent owned by Malaysia-based
AirAsia, has made little comment on the route
permissioning, but said it would fully cooperate with
investigations.
The next of kin of each passenger will get up to 1.25
billion rupiah ($98,853) from the airline's insurers, PT
Asuransi Jasa Indonesia and Asuransi Sinar Mas, Djaelani said.
Allianz SE, the lead reinsurance firm, has declined
comment on the extent of its exposure, or to identify others
exposed to the crash of the Airbus A320-200.
Some passengers may have taken an additional insurance
policy via the airline from PT Asuransi Dayin Mitra,
Djaelani added.
Elizabeth Quendangen, technical deputy director at Asuransi
Dayin Mitra, said the additional payout could be up to 750
million rupiah for each passenger.
The plane had 162 passengers and crew on board when it
crashed into the Java Sea around 40 minutes into a flight from
the Indonesian town of Surabaya to Singapore. All are presumed
dead.
Search teams, which have faced bad weather and rough seas in
the crash site, have so far recovered only 37 bodies. The
crucial black boxes, the digital data recorder and cockpit voice
recorder, which should provide clues on why the aircraft
crashed, have yet to be found.
Aviation lawyers told Reuters that the insurers will be
liable for almost all of the compensation paid by the airline.
Indonesia is not a signatory to the Montreal Convention,
which sets the liability of passengers killed in commercial air
accidents to around $170,000 each.
Its airlines are liable under the older Warsaw Convention
which limits compensation to around $10,000. However, in the
aftermath of a January, 2007 crash of a plane operated by
Indonesia's Adam Air, the now defunct carrier offered families
around $55,000 each.
Families, therefore, can expect more than the Warsaw
Convention allows for, said lawyers.
"It is still early days, of course. But if there is some
evidence during the course of an investigation that suggests
that there could be additional liability on the airline, it
would be prudent and indeed common sense to consider a payment
that is higher than the limit," said one Singapore-based lawyer.
"This has taken on a global profile and the attention is on
both the government and the airline. They will both want to be
seen to be doing the right thing."
($1 = 12,645.00 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Swati Pandey in SYDNEY, Fransiska
Nangoy in SURABAYA and Eveline Danubrata in JAKARTA; Editing by
Raju Gopalakrishnan)