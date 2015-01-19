JAKARTA Jan 19 Indonesian investigators said on
Monday they had not found any evidence so far that terrorism was
involved in the crash of an AirAsia passenger jet last
month that killed all 162 people on board.
Andreas Hananto told Reuters that his team of 10
investigators at the National Transportation Safety Committee
had found "no threats" in the cockpit voice recordings to
indicate foul play during AirAsia Flight QZ8501.
The Airbus A320-200 vanished from radar screens on
Dec. 28, less than halfway into a two-hour flight from
Indonesia's second-biggest city of Surabaya to Singapore. There
were no survivors.
When asked if there was any evidence from the recording that
terrorism was involved, Hananto said: "No. Because if there were
terrorism, there would have been a threat of some kind."
"In that critical situation, the recording indicates that
the pilot was busy with the handling of the plane."
Investigators said they had listened to the whole of the
recording but transcribed only about half.
"We didn't hear any voice of other persons other than the
pilots," said Nurcahyo Utomo, another investigator.
"We didn't hear any sounds of gunfire or explosions. For the
time being, based on that, we can eliminate the possibility of
terrorism."
(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor and Randy Fabi; Editing by Mike
Collett-White)