JAKARTA Dec 31 An Indonesian search and rescue
official said on Wednesday that none of the bodies recovered so
far from the crashed AirAsia jet had been wearing a
life jacket.
"There is no victim that has been found wearing a life
jacket," said Tatang Zaenudin, deputy head of operations at the
national search and rescue agency.
"We found a body at 8.20 a.m. and a life jacket at 10.32
a.m. so there was a time difference. This is the latest
information we have," he added.
The same official told Reuters earlier that one of the
recovered bodies had been wearing a life jacket.
