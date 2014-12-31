JAKARTA Dec 31 An Indonesian search and rescue official said on Wednesday that none of the bodies recovered so far from the crashed AirAsia jet had been wearing a life jacket.

"There is no victim that has been found wearing a life jacket," said Tatang Zaenudin, deputy head of operations at the national search and rescue agency.

"We found a body at 8.20 a.m. and a life jacket at 10.32 a.m. so there was a time difference. This is the latest information we have," he added.

The same official told Reuters earlier that one of the recovered bodies had been wearing a life jacket. (Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Mike Collett-White)